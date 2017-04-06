There were wooden spoons at dawn - or not too long after - as entrants faced off for the second annual Great Helford Bake Off at Budock Vean this morning (6/4).

Cooks from five local businesses brought their best cakes to the hotel for the competition, which is part of Mawnan, Constantine and Treverva Save the Children's annual fundraising coffee morning.

Over 150 people turned up at the hotel to taste and buy the delicious creations and enjoy the sunshine on the terrace, as well as buying gifts and books, or trying their hand at the raffle or tombola, and altogether the event raised more than £700 for the children's charity.

And after some very thorough judging, the winner of this year's bake off was announced as Hector Jourdan of Fat Apples’ Café at Porthallow, whose chocolate ganache cake was delivered across the river early in the morning by kayak.

The Meudon Hotel's chocolate and vanilla cupcake cake came a close second, followed by efforts from the Shipwrights Inn, the Waymarker and Budock Vean, all of which were quickly eaten up by those attending.

Event organiser Paula Roberts said: "We have been having a coffee morning here for many years thanks to the kindness of the Budock Vean Hotel management and staff.

"Last year we decided to do a bake off competition, and it was so successful that we decided to do it again. We have had some lovely cakes entered, and we have had some wonderful stalls. We've had very good attendance and people are enjoying themselves.

"We're raising money for Save the Children, and we need to raise the profile of the charity, especially at the moment with the famine in east Africa and the crisis in Sierra Leone."