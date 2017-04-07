There were bonnets and bunnies galore in Mylor last Sunday (2/4) as the village pre-school and baby and toddler group held their first Easter Fayre at the Ord Statter Pavilion.

Visitors to the fair enjoyed the usual fun and games, as well as an Easter egg hunt on the playing field, and there were plenty of entrants in homemade hats for the Easter bonnet competition.

Organiser Helen Green said: "It was quite a success really, for our first one. We had loads of donations for the raffle, a lot of local prizes, which was great.

"Everyone we have spoken to has said what a great day it was. They loved it, the children loved the egg hunt, the weather was great. We just had a great time."

She added that there was "a good turnout" for the bonnet competition, which was won by Imogen, with Jessica second and Jamie third.

The organisers are now hoping to hold another fundraiser, possibly a pampering evening for the ladies with drinks and nibbles.

Helen added: "We raised £277. We were only doing 30p a go for this, 50p for that, it all adds up."

The money will go towards a new toy and equipment container for the toddler group and pre-school, as the current one in the pre-school playground is leaking and getting damp inside.

Helen also said if anyone would like to donate towards getting a new container, they can email her on helengreen8@hotmail.co.uk