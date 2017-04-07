A well regarded doctor has said it was a "privilege" to help so many patients as he retired last week (31/3) after 27 years at Falmouth Health Centre.

Dr Richard James has been a doctor for nearly 40 years, qualifying in 1980, and has spent the majority of that time in practice in Falmouth, where he has become a familiar face to many patients.

He retired on March 31, with a small farewell ceremony at the practice, and told the Packet that it felt "a little unreal" to be leaving.

He said: "I have been here a long time, although it feels like it's gone by in a flash.

"Although I'm really looking forward to retirement, I'm a bit apprehensive, and it's difficult to just stop doing what you have always done. It's going to feel a bit strange, but I've got plenty to do.

"A lot of these guys I've worked with for many years, I think it's been a very happy place to work."

Dr James said he had seen a lot of changes in the NHS and general practice since he became a doctor, starting with the way primary care is funded and commissioned. He started just before the introduction of GP fundholding - the beginning of marketising healthcare under Margaret Thatcher by giving GPs budgets to commission services.

He said: "That was a changing time, it was so new... but I think the practices rose to that, and quite a lot of positive change came out of it. We were able to resource the practices better, bought in equipment. We started an ultrasound screening service here."

One of the biggest changes was the introduction of computers: "When I first came there was one computer nobody knew what to do with, now computers are our primary medical tool - more important than our stethoscopes."

At the same time mobile phones make it much easier for doctors on call, whereas previously on a busy day "you could spend half of it in the queue for a telephone box, to answer your bleep."

More recently, he has seen the introduction of new contracts for doctors which are "mildly disturbing" and of GP commissioning "which seems to be anything but GP commissioning."

He said he has also seen the decreasing role of GPs in things like minor surgery: "Our GPs used to cover for Budock and Falmouth hospitals, but all those things are fading away as funding is withdrawn. The government is always talking about bringing more work to primary care, but at the same time creating an environment that stops it happening."

At the same time he has also seen less people wanting to take up general practice, where there used to be "100 applicants" for any job, now "there's a national shortage."

Asked what he will miss about the practice, Dr James said it was the people.

"We've got a really great set of medical practitioners here, our reception staff and nurses have been brilliant, and nothing is ever too much trouble. I will miss them a lot. But I'm sure that they will cope extremely well without me.

"I will miss my colleagues who I see day to day, and we have a lot of fun. And the patients whose lives it's been a privilege to be involved with over the years. In many cases it's been quite humbling to see the difficulties some people go through and how brave they are and how well they manage to cope with huge difficulties."

After spending six months at Treliske during his training, Dr James returned after qualifying to work in paediatrics, before moving on to Penryn as a registrar and finally to Falmouth.

Now aged 60, he is retiring at the same time as his wife Allyson, who was stroke nurse at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, and is looking forward to "taking it easy and travelling."

He said: "I want to spend more time with my surfboard and my wife, and I've got a lot of gardening to do, and lots of travelling to do."