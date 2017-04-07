Hats off to the children of The Crypt Pre-School in Falmouth who showed off their handmade Easter bonnets to family and friends last week.

The pupils all designed and created their own headwear before the Easter bonnet parade, an annual tradition that goes back to the earliest days of the pre-school, before trooping back inside to sing for everybody.

Parents were treated to a rendition of Peter Rabbit Had a Fly Upon His Nose, and afterwards the pre-school committee provided an Easter egg hunt for the children and refreshments for everybody, as well as a raffle.

Theresa Tuffery, the pre-school manager, said: "They did really well singing to the parents. They thoroughly enjoyed performing for them, you could see that.

"They did extremely well."

As well as being a fun event for parents and children, the morning raised just over £70 for the pre-school.