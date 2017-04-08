The public is being given a rare behind-the-scenes look at summer policing in Devon and Cornwall thanks to a major new primetime TV series.

The work of the force has been captured for a four-part documentary called ‘Devon and Cornwall Cops’ which starts at 8pm on Monday on national ITV.

The series, narrated by Neil Morrissey, follows officers and staff as they work across the biggest geographical force area in England through the summer months of 2016.

From the Isles of Scilly to the crowds of Plymouth, the show gives the public an insight into how Devon and Cornwall Police tackles the unique challenge of policing more than 700 miles of coastland plus urban and rural communities.

The show shines a light on how frontline officers and staff keep the exploding population safe as 11 million tourists join the 1.7 million locals over the summer.

In the first episode, A Very Scilly Royal Visit, the cameras accompany officers on patrol as they deal with traffic on the counties’ roads, meets officers on the Isles of Scilly as they prepare for the one of the highest profile royal visits in the island’s history, and joins the hunt for big cats on the moor.

Subsequent episodes show new canine recruits starting their training, the policing of major events in the region such as the Devon Derby in Exeter and Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall, and follows frontline staff as they go on the beat in towns and cities including Ilfracombe, Padstow, Plymouth and Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: “We are delighted to be involved with the programme which we hope will show people across the UK the unique challenges of policing Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly during the summer months.

“Our force is one of the most beautiful, tranquil and lowest crime areas in the UK, combining rural, coastal and urban communities of 1.7 million people. The tourist trade is essential to these communities and, while visitors are warmly welcomed during the summer, the influx of around 11 million tourists each year brings its own policing challenges for Devon and Cornwall Police. The population increase would equate to 46 million visitors arriving into London for the Metropolitan Police Service.

“This documentary offers a fantastic chance for the public to see how our force deals with the demand for service from local communities and visitors alike, as well as affording a rare view into the lives of officers and staff who live and bring up their families within the communities they serve."

Michael Kelpie, managing director of Potato, which made the series, said: “This summer, as millions of families head to the West Country for their holidays, it is unlikely many will spare a thought for the people who work hard to ensure they are safe.

“Devon and Cornwall Cops offers an eye-opening insight into the unique challenges faced by one of the UK’s major police forces as millions of visitors flock to the region each summer.

"We were granted unparalleled access to and complete co-operation with the many diverse constituent parts of Devon and Cornwall Police that work tirelessly to protect and serve locals and visitors alike throughout this busy period.”