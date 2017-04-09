Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was assaulted in Swanpool Beach car park on Friday afternoon.
They particularly want to talk to three witnesses who helped the man following the assault at the Falmouth beach at around 4.10pm on April 7.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or email us via our website and quote reference CR/025889/17.
Who writes these headlines with such poor grammar ? We all know that standards are falling rapidly but someone working for a newspaper really should learn better grammar.
I believe individuals can upload news items to the website, as the article has no named reporter it may not have been written by an employee of the Packet :)
It was more likely a mistake as opposed to incorrect grammar. Perhaps someone was going to write 'have you seen' then decided to change it to 'did you see' and forgot to alter it correctly?
It's no different than the national newspapers either. The younger journalists either don't care or perhaps are not educated like they might have been in the past., and presumably neither are the people who check the articles , if indeed they do.
They used to write much more betterer English in the passed.
I think the three of you have slightly missed the point. Headline reads" Man assaulted at Swanpool Beach" not about lack of grammar etc. Sad that this happened at all to the gentlemen let alone in full daylight at no doubt a busy beach. Hope he is doing ok.
A tad self righteous of you me thinks. Actually it says he was assaulted in the car park and why should anyone be obliged to make comment on that if they've no idea of the circumstances. No doubt the other three posters hope he's "doing ok" too, who wouldn't.
I'm sure if it was in the car park it would still be busy with families coming off the beach especially with it being Easter holidays. It would not of hurt the previous posters to at least make a kind comment towards the gentleman.
For goodness sake, I doubt the man is going to read this website, I said I hope someone gets better once on a Helston article and it turned out later the person started the confrontation. You can post what you like but don't think you should tell others what to post. Hopefully the police will sort it out and the man gets better. Hopefully we'll get an update on events.
Absolutely, I sincerely hope the gentleman is doing well, and I certainly can't imagine anybody wishing otherwise .
You are certainly correct in my case, I would not wish otherwise, I think there is never any excuse for assault, and of course I hope the gentleman recovers well from his ordeal.
I just thought that went without saying for the three of us.
I didn't particularly like you having a sarcastic dig at students, and their possible acccomodation, but I refrained from dictating to you as to what you should and shouldn't post. How about you respecting the comments of others.
Good wishes to the gentleman in the above article. I'm sure the local police will follow it up.
I didn't particularly like you having a sarcastic dig at students, and their possible acccomodation, but I refrained from dictating to you as to what you should and shouldn't post. How about you respecting the comments of others.
Good wishes to the gentleman in the above article. I'm sure the local police will follow it up.
Whoops.....bet you didn't see that one coming .
