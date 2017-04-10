On-street pay and display parking will not be coming to Penryn but some areas may still have residents' parking zones according to the results of a Cornwall Council consultation.

The majority of respondents around Saracen Way and Greenwood Road and Crescent, as well as Andrewartha Road, all said they supported the introduction of permit based parking to help alleviate pressure on on-street spaces.

The council has not confirmed which schemes will be going ahead, but has said pay and display plans have been shelved for now, while it was noted that proposals for double yellow lines in St Thomas Street were unpopular and overnight parking should remain to avoid overspill into other areas.

Out of teh residents who responded from around Greenwood Park and Greenwood Crescent, the areas closest to the Penryn Campus, 72 per cent supported residents' parking, although many people believed cost was an issue. A similar number supported a scheme for Andrewartha Road, due to parking by commuters using the station and students living at the Sidings.

Around Saracen Way, 54 per cent of respondents wanted a scheme, with complaints about parking for Penryn Surgery, the local student population, and overspill from other areas of the town.

Residents in roads around Western Place did not have an overwhelming view either way, despite issues with parking from Penryn Station and The Siding. Similarly there was no consensus from respondents in and around Helston Road, Station Road and Calver Close, with many saying there were too many residents' cars for the scheme to work.

The majority of those who replied from around Church Road and The Praze, or from Bohill, did not support residents' parking zones, with many having off-street parking and concerns about costs and the number of residents' cars.

There were also a number of displacement zones identified, where the introduction of parking schemes nearby could have a knock-on effect on parking.

Residents in these zones were asked about being included in possible schemes to prevent overspill parking, although only those living in Glen View asked for a parking zone.

Last month the council announced that it is "not proposing to take forward any on-street pay and display schemes in these towns at this time," as well as a unveiling plans to freeze charges in its off-street car parks for another year.

And it has said the consultation allowed it to "identify" a number of other options to ease on-street parking pressures, including overnight off-street car parks to be included in residents’ parking permits, reducing the price of overnight parking permits from £150 to £50, season tickets for off-street car parks priced as low as £1 per day, direct debit payments for annual parking passes, and arrangements for carers to use parking zones for client visits.