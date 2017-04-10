A tractor driver became trapped in his cab while a trailer he was towing caught fire after coming into contact with an electric cable near Baldhu this morning (10/4)

The driver called firefighters just after 11am after coming into contact with the live power source, which left him unable to escape the cab through fear of electrocution. At the same time he found that the cable had also set fire to a rear tyre of the trailer.

A fire service spokesperson said: "On arrival the fire and rescue service confirmed that the tractor and trailer unit were in contact with an electricity pole and there was a tyre on fire on the appliance being towed. The driver was still within the tractor."

Western Power engineers were also called to the incident and worked to isolate the section of the electric network involved, and firefighters were granted a permit to work, which confirmed that the electricity had been isolated and it was safe to continue.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and equipped with a thermal imaging camera used a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher to put out the fire.