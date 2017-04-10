Anyone wanting to show off their green fingers and amazing edibles is invited to sign up to this year's Penryn Edible Open Gardens weekends.

The 2017 Penryn Edible Open Gardens, Opes and Yards event will see green spaces in the town open up for display over Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 May and Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 June.

The event encourages people to grow their own vegetables, fruit or herbs and to adopt wildlife friendly growing principles and organisers are as keen as ever to welcome spaces showcasing what can be achieved on a minimal income or with a small space rather than displaying horticultural excellence.

You don’t even need a garden - window boxes, ope way pots or a single hanging basket will do.

Organiser Betty Levene said: “This is about showing people how to grow maybe just a very little bit of their own food or how to create a space as a refuge for our beleaguered wildlife. You certainly don’t need a country estate to take part and scruffy gardens can be the order of the day - hedgehogs much prefer them.”

The organisers are keen to stress it’s not a competition, and they don’t take it too seriously. The important thing to us is to encourage people to have a go, that veggie growing can be for almost everyone and can be a genuinely enjoyable mini-adventure; and the advantages for health, pocket and our environment are self evident”.

Coinciding with a string of local arts and river festivals, there are also opportunities to showcase paintings alongside peas. Artists and performers who are interested in using a garden space, window box, or something in-between can contact Edible Gardens who’ll run a gardens and artists service to match up contributors.

The event is absolutely free and contributors don’t need to open for anything like the whole two weekends– a minimum commitment of 2 hours sometime over one weekend is suggested.

Anyonewho’d like to participate can contact Penryn Edible Gardens at penryngrowinggardens@gmail.com or 01326 377447.