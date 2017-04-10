The police will no longer be providing security for Penryn's Remembrance Day parade, according to a letter to the town council from the local inspector.

Inspector Ian Thompson wrote to councillors to inform them that the informal cover the force usually provided would have to stop and the council would be wholly responsible for arranging closures and covering any costs.

He said: "At the remembrance Sunday parades in previous years police have informally assisted with managing traffic and road closures.

"Moving forward I am asking the council to provide formal road closures for the event."

He added that the force "don't have the resources" to cover the whole service, but representatives would still be present to la a wreath and pay their respects.

Town mayor Mark Snowdon said the council would just have to find something for themselves, and added that it would not be too "onerous."