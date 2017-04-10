The Penryn offices of autism specialists Spectrum could be turned into accommodation for 28 students according to a planning application submitted to Cornwall Council.

The group is due to vacate the Truro Hill premises, according to property owners Tasman House Developments, and plans have been drawn up to convert it into a set of two, three, four and five-bedroom units.

The developers have laid out plans for the units across three levels, which would fit into the same footprint as the existing building, and will also remain at the same height.

In a design and access statement accompanying the application, architects NHB Architectural Services wrote: "The University of Exeter Cornwall Campus is expected to have a further 2,500 students in attendance and therefore additional accommodation will be required.

"Your council will see from the accompanying plans that the existing building will provide a good standard of accommodation with no loss of greenfield land."

The building currently has on-site parking, although the application does not say how many spaces will be available for the new accommodation.

The current application is for outline planning permission, with landscaping and design matters reserved, and can be viewed at the Cornwall Council planning website using reference PA17/02518.

