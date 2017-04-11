Penryn Town Council has increased the budget for its first Gig at Glasney greenfield music event from £1,500 to £2,400 to cover extra costs and act as a financial "buffer."

Councillor Mary May told a meeting of the council that the stage for the event, to take place on Sunday, June 4, is costing "a bit of money" and that the extra injection of cash would "go as a buffer," adding: "If we don't spend the money it will go back into reserves."

Councillor David Garwood said it was important to have a buffer, adding: "These things are expensive and I'd hate to think we were scrimping on it."

Councillor John Langan queried whether there was a marquee for the event, and when he was told that there wasn't he asked what would happen for the bands if it rained. He was told that there was cover for the performers but not spectators, and that the organisers had looked into a marquee but "we're looking at £1,500 to £2,000.

Councillors voted to increase the budget for the event, which is also being part funded by the university, and which promises around eight hours of live music.