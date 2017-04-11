Repairs to Penryn's landmark clocktower will last "forever more," the mayor has said following an update on the works in progress.

Town clerk Cas Leo told a meeting of the council that the "final touches" were due to be finished by April 7, in time for wedding season.

Councillor Mary May said she didn't think there was a way of getting a guarantee on repairs to the clock, but would like to know "how long they think it will last."

Mayor Mark Snowdon, who has been keeping a close eye on the work, said it had been properly sealed and "puttied up," and "it will go on forever more. It will see us out."

Mr Leo also told councillors that work was progressing on planning repairs to Penryn Library, into which the council is planning on moving its offices when it takes over running the building from Cornwall Council.

New plans for the mezzanine floor, where the council will be based, include a new partition wall and internal safety glass windows, with an office, consulting room, staff room and town clerk's office as well as open mezzanine space.

To carry out the works, the library will be closed from May 15 for four weeks, with a grand opening at the start of September.