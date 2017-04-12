A pensioner was left with cuts and bruises after allegedly being beaten with a crutch in broad daylight near Swanpool Beach in Falmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the suspected assault, which is reported to have happened in the car park behind the beach on Friday, April 7, at around 4.10pm.

A police spokesperson said there was an "altercation between two men," in which the victim, a 74 year-old man "sustained cuts and bruises to the face and back of the head after being punched and hit with a metal crutch."

However, officers also reported that the victim did not require any treatment at the scene.

PC Christopher Vincent of Falmouth Police said: "An altercation began when the individuals left the local bus and began walking through the car park. The initial argument began beside the pitch and putt hut and continued to the area beside the recycling bins.

"It is believed that individuals who were nearby intervened. We are particularly interested in speaking to the individuals that intervened."

He added that he was unable to confirm whether the crutch reportedly used in the assault was the property of the suspect, the victim, or a third party. He was also unable to confirm whether either man involved in the incident was local to the Falmouth area.

Police said that a 32 year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault "in connection with this incident," and has now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers said they particularly want to talk to three witnesses who helped the victim following the assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or email police on 101@dc.police.uk and quote crime reference CR/025889/17.