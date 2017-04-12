This is the incredible moment when a humpback whale was spotted breaching in Falmouth Bay.

The video was captured by Keith Leeves of AK Wildlife Cruises, and was doing one of his popular tours when he spotted the whale.

Guests on the tour are said to be delighted, as they were treated to the rare spectacle not once, but 25 times.

Captain Leeves said: "This is the fifth species we have spotted this year. Whales use to be a rare sighting, but now they are becoming an annual tradition."

Keith believes that the whale was Doris, the whale trapped in fishing nets earlier this year and regularly spotted in Devon.