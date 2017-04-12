Ahead of the busy Easter weekend we have put together a list of all the egg hunts going on across Cornwall.

1 - Glendurgan Garden, Mawnan Smith, TR11 5JZ.

Set in Glendurgan Garden, described as a "small piece of heaven on earth" by its creators, this hunt costs £2, on top of the entry fee of £9.90 for adults and £4.95 for children over five.

There are two Cadbury Egg Hunts, and younger adventurers can search for eggs in the olive grove, whilst the older children can enjoy a spring trail around the three valleys of the garden.

The hunt takes place between 10.30am and 4.30pm, and runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

2 - Trelissick, Feock, TR3 6QL.

Visit Trelissick and discover the tranquil gardens and exotic plants, with 30 acres of gardens and summer houses to shelter in. This hunt costs £2.50, as well as the £12 entry fee for adults and £6 for children over five.

The hunt at Trelissick also delves into the fascinating history of this National Trust property, and guests can piece together the clues hidden around the garden.

Festivities begin at 10.30am and run until 4pm, from Good Friday until Easter Monday.

3 - East Pool Mine, Redruth, TR15 3ED.

Set in the site of the historic East Pool Mine, this hunt involves touring through the towering engine houses with great beam engines, a reminder of Cornwall's days as a centre of industry, engineering and innovation.

Guests can hunt for clues and enjoy a dose of fresh spring air, and join in the Cadbury Egg Hunt with the family. The hunt is free, but adult guests will need to pay £8.50 for entrance, and £4.50 for children over five.

The hunt takes place between 10.30am and 4pm, and runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday.

4 - Penrose, Helston, TR13 0RD.

For just £2, guests to the Penrose estate can take part in this fun egg hunt around the walled garden. The Penrose estate has a mixture of farmland and woodland, with lots of footpaths and cycle trails to discover weaving around Loe Pool.

The hunt takes place on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, between 11am and 3pm.

5 - Godolphin, Helston, TR13 9RE.

The Cadbury Egg Hunt at Godolphin will have guests searching far and wide around the estate to find all the hidden eggs, before claiming the chocolate bunny prize.

Set in the ancient and atmospheric estate, the hunt costs £2 on top of the entry fee of £9 for adults and £4.50 for children over five.

The hunt runs from 10am to 4.30pm, on Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

6 - Trerice Manor, Newquay, TR8 4PG.

An intimate Elizabethan manor, Trerice remains little changed by the advances in building fashions over the centuries, thanks to long periods under absentee owners.

This weekend, running from 10.30am to 5pm on Good Friday through to Easter Monday, guests can explore the garden on the Cadbury Egg Hunt, where a delicious chocolate prize is waiting for those that succeed.

The hunt costs £2, on top of the £10.50 entry fee for adults and £5.25 for children over five.

7 - Crantock Beach, near Newquay, TR8 5RN.

For just £2 guests to Crantock Beach can hunt for clues in the dunes and claim a Cadbury chocolate bunny.

A stone's throw from Newquay, Crantock beach offers visitors an expanse of golden sand backed by impressive dunes, with rocky headlands, hidden coves and estuary walks.

Held on Easter Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

8 - Trengwainton Garden, Penzance, TR20 8RZ.

The Cadbury Bunny has hidden clues around Trengwainton Garden that lead to a delicious chocolate prize, and guests will have to scamper along winding paths, over bridges and past giant tree fern jungles to find them.

A true Cornish gem, Trengwainton Garden hosts award-winning magnolias and rhododendrons which are still nurtured by those with a passion for plants.

The hunt costs £2 on top of the £9 entry fee for adults, £4.50 for children, and runs from 10.30am to 5pm on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

9 - Lanhydrock, Bodmin, PL30 5AD.

The Victorian country house, garden and wooded estate will be playing host to an elaborate hunt which requires Easter detectives to solve a mystery.

Guests will have to uncover clues while exploring the colourful garden, ancient woodlands and riverside paths before claiming their Cadbury chocolate treat once the mission has been competed.

The hunt costs £3, on top of the £14.95 entrance fee for adults, £7.45 for children over five, and runs from 10am to 5.30pm on Good Friday through to Easter Monday.

10 - Tintagel Old Post office, Tintagel, PL34 0DB.

Held on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday, between 10.30am and 5pm, guests to the historic site can follow a trail of clues to claim a Cadbury chocolate prize.

With over 600 years of history, Tintagel Old Post Office beckons the curious to explore this Easter. Situated in Tintagel itself, the building is the perfect retreat from the bustle of modern life, and you can stay and relax in the beautiful back garden to soak up the springtime air.

The hunt costs £2, on top of the £4 entrance fee for adults and £2 for children over five.