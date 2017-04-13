The number of registered unemployed rose slightly in the Falmouth and Helston areas last month compared to the same period last year, according to Jobcentre figures.

However the organisation has added the caveat that this years figures include both Jobseekers Allowance claimants and people on Universal Credit, who might still be claiming the benefit while in work.

The total number of claimants at the Penryn Jobcentre rose from 440 in March last year to 450 in the same period this year, while in Helston the figure increased from 170 to 222.

But Sue Winfield, manager at Redruth Jobcentre, told the Packet that the difference could in part be due to Easter going from March last year to April this year, meaning people are finding seasonal employment later than they would have in 2016.

She also explained that the roll out of Universal Credit had "muddied the waters" in terms of reporting figures, saying: "It used to just be Jobseekers Allowance, you had to be totally unemployed.

"People on Universal Credit may be working and still claiming it. You may be on Universal Credit benefits for six months [after finding work] because that gives you a chance to make sure your job's stable, it means if something goes wrong you don't have to reclaim."

The roll-out of Universal Credit is expected to be complete in Cornwall by next year.

Speaking of local employment prospects, she said: "We are in a good time of year, with holiday camps opening up, people are going off the registers quite quickly.

"Down at Helston we you have got Flambards, and in Penryn there's a lot of seasonal work - a lot of work in the hotels.

"There's a big shortage of construction workers in Cornwall at the moment, due to the work on the motorways. Penryn had a CSCS [Construction Skills Certification Scheme] course last week for people to get their CSCS cards, so they can get construction jobs."

The figures are set against a backdrop of rising employment in the South West - which Ms Winfield said is based on extremely accurate HMRC real time information.

Government figures the region has a record high of 2.6 million people in work, which at 78.8 per cent is higher than the national average of 74.6 per cent. There is also a record employment rate for women of 74.1 per cent.

Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Green said: "This is yet another strong set of figures, with unemployment at a rate that hasn’t been beaten since the 1970s and more vacancies than ever before."