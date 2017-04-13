Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service will be holding an Easter 'eggtravaganza' to promote the launch of their new animation.

Held on April 15, the fire service will be joined by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Devon & Cornwall Police, who will be bringing their working dogs.

Alongside the animals on show, the event will also feature the forces new animation about a fire investigation dog named Archie, who works alongside two other characters named Woody and Mark, to find the cause of fires.

Archie and Woody's fire investigation adventure is believed to be the first to feature a fire investigation dog, and has been developed by Phoenix Services.

It was made to support the fire services prevention campaign, to highlight key safety messages to the public and to encourage families to watch and learn together.

The first animation tells the story of a house fire where Archie, alongside Mark, and Woody put on their fire shoes to investigate and support the service by finding the cause of the fire.

Mark smith, watch manager and the fire service’s fire dog handler, said: “We really encourage all families to come along to our animation launch event this Saturday.

"Come and meet me, Woody and Archie and other working dogs, to find out about the work we do and the prevention messages that this animation highlights, as well as ensuring you test your smoke alarms and prevent fires from starting in the home.”

Miles Topham, inspector from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police dogs are invaluable in a whole variety of situations.

"Loyal, happy and willing, they help fellow police officers detect and prevent crime, catch criminals and safeguard vulnerable people, particularly people who are reported missing. The nose knows.”