Sarah Newton, MP for Truro and Falmouth, has urged local businesses to make use of the significant levels of EU funding available to support their growth, help boost the economy and create jobs.

She said the Government was honouring its commitments and delivering the EU funding that Cornwall would have received if the country had voted to remain.

Sarah said: "Local businesses can access this funding and the fantastic support on offer to help them flourish, boost our economy and create jobs.

“It’s important to get the message out so that local people are aware of the opportunities available for financial and expert support.

“EU funding programmes are open for applications and tens of millions of pounds has already been allocated.”

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme is the European economic regeneration for the region.

Running until 2020, it is helping to deliver smart, sustainable and inclusive growth.

So far it has committed £170 million from the European Regional Development Fund, with £103 million unallocated and available.

Further funding will be made available to support businesses later this year, as well as funding for community-led local development programmes using the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

The funding is being used to support plans to turn the A30 at Carland to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway, to build the Aerohub Enterprise Zone and to help create new jobs.

Businesses can also access information and support from experts via the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Hub.