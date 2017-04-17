Changes to the traditional driving test are set to come into force this year, to help make our roads even safer.

New drivers will soon have to pass a more modern test that will include new manoeuvres and a longer independent driving section.

The changes are being made to make sure drivers have the skills, knowledge and confidence to drive on their own.

Nearly 90 per cent of people who were surveyed about the changes agreed that increasing the length of the independent driving part of the test was a good thing.

The new changes will also include a section where drivers use satellite navigation to find their way, as well as reading road signs.

New manoeuvres, including reversing into and out of a parking bay, will replace the reverse around a corner part of the test.

New drivers will also have to answer two vehicle safety questions while driving, and the independent section will increase from 10 to 20 minutes.

Andrew Jones, transport minister, said: "We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking to make them safer.

“These changes announced today will help reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads and equip new drivers with the skills they need to use our roads safely.

“Ensuring the driving test is relevant in the 21st century – for example, the introduction of sat navs, will go a long way towards doing this.”

Gareth Llewellyn, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency chief executive, said: “DVSA’s priority is to help you through a lifetime of safe driving.

“Making sure the driving test better assesses a driver’s ability to drive safely and independently is part of our strategy to help you stay safe on Britain’s roads.

“It’s vital that the driving test keeps up to date with new vehicle technology and the areas where new drivers face the greatest risk once they’ve passed their test.”

Currently candidates spend a large amount of their test on low risk roads, such as housing estates so they can carry out the current manoeuvres, but the new style test will allow the DVSA to assess the same skill set in everyday driving conditions.

The DVSA received nearly 4,000 responses to a public consultation on the changes to the test, with 99 per cent agreeing with the longer independent driving part of the test.

Furthermore, 71 per cent agreed with the inclusion of sat nav, 79 per cent with the plans to change the manoeuvres and 78 per cent agreed with asking questions while the candidate is driving.

Representatives from the driver training industry are also supportive of the changes, these include driving instructor associations, the RAC and the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

RAC foundation director, Steve Gooding, said:

“We are very supportive of the revisions DVSA is making to the practical driving test, which will mean candidates undergo a far more realistic assessment of their readiness to take to the road unsupervised.”

“Much has changed since the first driving test was taken in 1935, and it must be right that the test evolves, just as the cars we drive are themselves changing to incorporate ever more driver assist technology such as inbuilt sat nav systems.

"Novice drivers need to demonstrate the right skills and driving style to cope with the new environment.

“Clearly driving examiners and instructors both need time to adjust to the new test, in particular to ensure that candidates are well-prepared, nevertheless it is good to know that the new test will be running by the end of this calendar year.”