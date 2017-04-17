An Easter egg hunt organised by Constantine Parish Church was held on Saturday, with around 100 children taking part and nearly 400 people attending in total.

Held at Constantine Recreation Ground, each child received a free chocolate egg or bunny for taking part in the hunt, while the adults got to enjoy Easter stalls and a bottle tombola.

The event was organised by the parish church, alongside pupils from Constantine Pre-School who ran the tombola, and the Constantine Christmas Lights committee.

Reverend Stewart Turner, from the church, said the day ran without a hitch, and that he was very much looking forward to working with local community groups again in the future.

He said: "It went very well, we had about 100 children doing the Easter egg hunt, and all in all we had about 400 people there.

"We were just doing it to connect with out community and that's what church should be doing.

"We ran from 10am til 1pm and it went very well indeed.

"It was open to the whole village and anyone else who wanted to come.

"The two main ladies that organised it were Liz Pearce and Jane Mann, but there were lots of people who took part and helped.

"The preschool were very much an integral part of the day and we intend as the church to be more involved with them in the future, and other groups as well."