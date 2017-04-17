Four friends of former Falmouth Town star Andrew Morris, who died in January following a struggle with depression, will be taking on the Plymouth Half Marathon in his memory.

Stu Slater, Mike Slater, Richard Burns and Adam Giles will be running the marathon on Sunday as a celebration of the life of Andrew, known as Kins or Kinsey, as well as raising money for Mind, the mental health charity - and have even gathered the support of TV's Noel Edmonds.

The group has set up a fundraising page, Running for Kins, and on it they have written: "Two months ago our world was rocked by the tragic and untimely loss of our friend Andrew 'Kins' Morris. If you are reading this and you were lucky enough to have met Kins you will know what a talented, selfless and inspirational person he was.

"His life was defined by taking on physical and sporting challenges as well as helping others to achieve goals they may have previously felt were beyond their capability. Unfortunately for all of us who knew and loved him, the only battle that Kins couldn't win was the one with his own demons and the world is a lesser place because of this."

The death of Andrew in January this year, aged 34, drew tributes from family, friends, and the Cornish footballing community, with over 600 people attending his funeral.

He made his debut for Falmouth Town at the age of 15, and scored 32 goals in 62 appearances for the club, as well as spending time playing for St Blazey and Bodmin Town. However his promising football career was plagued by injury and he retired from the sport early, but remained fit with an interest in cycling and other pursuits.

Stu Slater said: "As an event the half marathon was chosen because it epitomises Andrew himself, a challenge that pushes us to achieve the best we can, even if it sits outside of our own comfort zones.

"This isn't an event we would usually partake in, we're football players but we don't usually run distances. Andy's personality was based on accepting challenges and pushing yourself. Stepping out of your comfort zone."

He said the group decided to support Mind due to Andrew's own issues with mental health in the period before he died.

Stu added: "The intention is to raise awareness towards mental health, to support organisations which are set up to help people who need help."

As well as the support of many family and friends, the group have managed to get the backing of television presenter Noel Edmonds, who has recorded a short video to help their fundraising efforts.

To support Stu, Mike, Richard and Adam in their fundraising efforts go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-Slater8, or for more information about the work of Mind or support with mental health issues, go to mind.org.uk

To see Noel Edmonds' video in support of the four friends, visit the thepacket.co.uk