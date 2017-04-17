Plans to build three new homes in a garden near Falmouth's historic Marlborough House have attracted criticism from residents, despite raising no objections from town councillors.

The owners of Marlborough Lodge on Silverdale Road have applied for permission to build three detached dwellings, each of two storeys, on land behind their house.

At a meeting of Falmouth Town Council's planning committee at the start of the month, councillors voted to support the application, however Cornwall Council tree officers have raised their own concerns over a lack of arboricultural input into the plans.

Before Monday the application had only two comments from the public on Cornwall Council's planning website, but by late afternoon the number had risen to 13, with all but one person objecting to the development.

Wendy Wolmarans wrote of her concern about the environmental impact and its "direct conflict with the trees on the site and their future growth."

She added: "Considering that it borders the green corridor and is close to the Swanpool Nature Reserve which is one of the most important brackish lagoons in Britain, this area should be protected and allowed to thrive.

"Most importantly, these buildings will not respect or enhance the natural environment in which they are to be placed. The buildings are not in keeping with the style and character of those in the surrounding area, some of which are listed and of historical and architectural importance."

Peter Millington wrote: "I have lived in Falmouth all my life and never has such a stupid request been made for this area of outstanding beauty, houses are being built everywhere in Falmouth and this will spoil an area of outstanding beauty.

"Marlborough House is being restored to its natural self , so why go and spoil this with modern houses."

And Samantha Rainey added: "This proposed development (in the original area of the Grade II* listed Marlborough House and Marlborough Farm estate and very close to the very special site of Special Scientific Interest at Swanpool) is not the place to build yet another three houses and the natural environment and listed area should be protected."

To view the application go to the Cornwall Council planning website and search for reference PA17/02543.

Do you think a back garden above Swanpool is suitable for three houses? Have your say at thepacket.co.uk or go to the Packet Facebook page.