Prime Minister Theresa May calls snap General Election for June

Last updated:

    Prime Minister Theresa May has called a General Election to be held on June 8.
  • Has said Britain needs certainty, stability and strong leadership.
  • "Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back."
  • Movement of the date will require backing of two thirds of the House of Commons.

Gilly Zella Martin 12:23pm Tue 18 Apr 17
Andrew George has my vote.
Matis 1:40pm Tue 18 Apr 17
Cornish Tory MP's will not be happy about this.
ElevenEleven 3:16pm Tue 18 Apr 17
Ms Newton says she is confident her previous record as an MP will help her in June's election... what record is this of which she speaks?

I literally can't think of anything she's said or done in the last 7 years.
