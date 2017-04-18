Prime Minister Theresa May calls snap General Election for June
- Prime Minister Theresa May has called a General Election to be held on June 8.
- Has said Britain needs certainty, stability and strong leadership.
- "Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back."
- Movement of the date will require backing of two thirds of the House of Commons.
Comments
I literally can't think of anything she's said or done in the last 7 years.
