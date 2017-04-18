UPDATE: Commons support Prime Minister's call for early general election
- MPs have voted in support of the government's plans for an early general election on June 8
- Prime Minister Theresa May has called a general election to be held on June 8.
- Has said Britain needs certainty, stability and strong leadership.
- "Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back."
- Movement of the date will require backing of two thirds of the House of Commons.
Comments
Andrew George has my vote.
Cornish Tory MP's will not be happy about this.
Ms Newton says she is confident her previous record as an MP will help her in June's election... what record is this of which she speaks?
I literally can't think of anything she's said or done in the last 7 years.
Great news. I predict a tory wipe out in Cornwall.
Nobody seems to be linking files about Tory MP's election expenses being sent to Crown Prosecution Service and the election being called
^ See in this very article, posted at 11.59am yesterday. ^
Let's get behind the country and vote for a strong UK against non elected EU Dictators A vote for Conservatives will show Europe we won't be bullied into taking a deal that benefits Europe only
The Liberals want this country to cow tow to Europe . A Very un democratic party who can not stand the fact the referendum did not go the way they wanted and threw the dummy out of the pram As for running the country , give me a break , they could not run out of a house if it was on fire .
A vote for Labour More spending .More borrowing. More debt Say no more .
Let's get this country back on its feet Let's put the GREAT back into Britain 🇬🇧
Seadog
That is all very well voting Conservative if one can afford private health care, which personally I cannot.
I am also completely against the Conservative policies for cutting benefit entitlement for those with disabilities.
Last edited: 2:47pm Wed 19 Apr 17
Gilly
I have just had an eye op at Trelisk The service and care I received was first class. I also can not afford private , but then why would I even if I could .
One of the most fundamental reasons why the NHS to some are failing is down to the numbers using the NHS Before this country entered the EU the health system in this country was coping nicely and the record for A&E , operations etc was better then average It has only become worse and not able to cope since the flood gates were opened to EU residents I have nothing against immigrants, But and I say but , the sheer numbers using the NHS has become impossible to manage You can keep pouring money into the NHS but every year the numbers increased Fighting a loosing battle If this is not contained Private health insurance will be the only way it could be done Its important therefore that a good deal is done with the EU If Labour and the Liberals got there way the flood gates would be left open You require a strong leader to ensure that is what you get
I understand your points Graham, and hope your op went well. Treliske does offer excellent care.
The population rate has grown in most countries. Hypothetically, if all non British born citizens were removed from this country and every other country did likewise, and British born people returned to Britain, we would likely still have just as many people in Britain if not more, just not such a nice cosmopolitan mixture.
I could not afford private healthcare insurance, my income is less than those on the minimum state benefits. I qualify for no benefits as I have not paid enough national insurance contributions. I stayed at home and brought up my own children, something the Conservatives promoted years ago when they were against 'latch key kids' what the Conservatives did not however tell anyone at the time, was, if ones husband died prematurely then one would not have enough national insurance contributions for a full state pension or to qualify for benefits. I will only be allowed to use half of the national insurance contributions that my husband paid for years and would have used himself, had he lived to state pension age. Assuming I even live long enough to reach the ever increasing state pension age.
Last edited: 3:52pm Wed 19 Apr 17
