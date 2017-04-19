The sound of clacking woods on a fresh green returned to Penryn last Saturday when the bowls club threw open its doors for the start of a new season.

The date marked annual Penryn Bowling Club President's Day, when members took part in a roll-up - or open invitational game - and town mayor Mark Snowdon played the first wood of the season.

Club chairman Bob Vipers said: "It was a brilliant day, it went really well.

"We played 12 ends of bowls, everyone enjoyed it, and the weather was brilliant."

The day was also a chance for the presentation of trophies last year, which were handed out to members by Mr Snowdon.

And the club managed to raise over £130 pounds towards the Sunrise Appeal, the president's chosen charity for the year.

Trophies were presented to: Kirsten Liverod-Griffin and Bob Vipers for the mixed pairs, John Pennock and Justin Griffin for the men's pairs, Laura Kneebone and Pat Jose for the golden years ladies' doubles, and Joe Nathan for club champion.