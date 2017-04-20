Police are appealing for witnesses after a house on Boslowick Road went up in smoke, in a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews from Falmouth, Tolvaddon and Truro Community Fire Stations were called to the blaze, which started in or around the garage, at roughly 10am this morning.

The fire 'escalated quickly' and one tenant of the property, Michael Pape, arrived home to see smoke pouring from the upstairs windows.

The fire crews fought to contain the fire and stop it spreading to the neighbouring property.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the fire service has confirmed arson is suspected.

Michael returned home, to 141 Boslowick Road, to see his home on fire at around 10.20am this morning.

No one was in the property, and the other tenants were nowhere to be seen so he quickly rang the landlord, Paul Wickes.

Paul said: "We're waiting for the report from the fire brigade and the police to tell us what happened.

"They are investigating for arson, but until we see the report we won't know what happened.

"We were evicting a tenant today for anti-social behaviour, I was supposed to be getting a court order this morning but instead I'm here.

"Smoke was coming out the top windows, but we don't know how far in the fire went.

"My first priority is people and safety, we will have to find how to rehome the tenants while we make the property safe.

"It's the sort of thing in your life time you hope never happens, but luckily no one was hurt."

Michael Pape, a restaurant assistant, said: "I first heard about the fire around 10.20am as I got home from a friend’s house.

"The flames were easily visible and it escalated quickly.

"I'm worried about my things in my room, I'm not really sure where to go from here.

"I was really shocked and stunned that it happened, really."

David Angove, who lives in the adjoining property, said he was mortified to see a fire in the house next door, and was worried about his home of 24 years.

He said: "I pulled up my car this morning and the fire brigade were here, blocking the road.

"Then I came down the road and I could see the smoke and I realised it was the people next door and the house was alight.

"I've lived in this house for the last 24 years. I don't want to lose my house, I was really concerned."

Paul Roach, who lives next door to the property, said: "I'm going to get building control here because the wall of the garage looks like it’s going to fall down, and I don't want it killing my wife."

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the cause of the fire is suspected as arson, and that officers are currently investigating.