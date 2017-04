These pictures show the extent of the damage to the property on Boslowick Road, after a fire broke out from a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews from Falmouth, Tolvaddon and Truro Community Fire Stations were called to the blaze, which started in or around the garage, at roughly 10am this morning.

Luckily the house was empty at the time, and the road was reopened when the house was made safe at 12pm.