Plans for six detached homes on the site of a former quarry overlooking Swanpool are being opposed by the town council and many local residents.

The scheme, submitted by H and H Developments, is a resubmission of one that was previously withdrawn in July 2015. It has been resurrected because, the applicant claims, there has been a "significant change in policy context."

Dan Mitchell, speaking for the applicant, told the town's planning committee: "The bespoke dwellings could sit comfortably on the site." He also accused the Falmouth Bay Residents' Association (FBRA) of "fuelling" the level of objections to the scheme.

Members of FBRA and Save Our Falmouth also attended the meeting and spoke against the proposals and won the support of councillors.

Councillor Rowenna Brock wants to see the green strip on that side of the road retained. "There are very few places in Falmouth where you can walk and be surrounded by trees and feel like you are in the middle of the countryside," she said. "This is one of those places and that's to be valued."

Councillor Steve Eva said: "If there's ever a place in Falmouth not to build, this is it. It's right next to the beach, the lake and next to where the swans go every year. It is green space we cannot afford to lose. I will not be supporting this application."

The planning committee unanimously agreed to recommend Cornwall Council refuse the application. The objection is on the grounds of the loss of green space; the risk of contamination of Swanpool Lake and the SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest); the harmful impact on the area and its wildlife; lack of sewerage provision; highway safety concerns; worries over the potential loss or harm of trees protected by a TPO and concerns the development would exacerbate surface water run off problems.

The proposals have attracted 115 comments from members of the public on Cornwall Council's website - all of which oppose the development.