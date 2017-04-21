FALMOUTH based technology group Watson-Marlow has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017 on Her Majesty’s 91st birthday

Business Secretary Greg Clark named the UK businesses within the Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group as winners of the awards today.

Watson Marlow Ltd and BioPure Limited (both part of the group) were given the the award for their outstanding continuous growth of 76.6% in overseas sales over the judging period.

Headquartered in Falmouth in Cornwall, Watson-Marlow Limited is a leading manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and tubing. BioPure Limited is based in Portsmouth, Hampshire specialising in the design and manufacture of fluid path components for use with biopharmaceutical processes. They are part of the Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, a world leader in peristaltic technology and complete fluid path technologies.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group is one of 176 businesses from across the UK to have been recognised for its contribution to international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

Jay Whalen, President at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group said: “I am absolutely delighted to share news of our Queen’s Award for Enterprise. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are one of the most prestigious business awards in the country. We have clearly demonstrated to the judging panel the success of our strategic decision to move our trading base into international trade. In fact, this part of our business now accounts for 76.7% of total turnover.

"Through a powerful combination of organic growth, and a series of strategic acquisitions – including the Hampshire-based BioPure Technology business – we have grown our international presence whilst maintaining a strong profile with the UK. Our strategy to offer our global customers a single source of complete fluid path technologies is clearly working.”

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise highlights everything that’s great about UK business today.

“We have some of the best entrepreneurs and innovative minds in the world who are at the heart of small start-ups providing excellent customer service to larger businesses developing global solutions. Over one million new businesses have been created since 2010, all playing a vital role in creating jobs and driving growth across the UK.

“I’m extremely proud to see such a wealth of businesses being recognised today. Through our Industrial Strategy we will be building on the successes of these award winning businesses, helping to build a stronger, more outward looking and prosperous global Britain.”

The Queen’s Award for Enterprise will be conferred upon the management team and staff at Watson-Marlow Limited’s Falmouth Headquarters at a ceremony presided over by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall.