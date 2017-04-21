A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out in a property in Falmouth has been released pending further enquiries, say police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the garage attached to the house on Boslowick Road went up in smoke, in a suspected arson attack yesterday morning.

Fire crews from Falmouth, Tolvaddon and Truro Community Fire Stations were called to the blaze, which started in or around the garage, at roughly 10am.

The fire 'escalated quickly' with, at one point, smoke pouring from the upstairs windows.

The fire crews fought to contain the fire and stop it spreading to the neighbouring property.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the fire service has confirmed arson is suspected.

The road was temporarily closed and no injuries were reported.

Officers said a 39-year-old man from the town arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life had been "released under investigation pending further enquiries".