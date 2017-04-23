Members of Falmouth Stroke Club gathered on Friday for a surprise presentation, when Falmouth Mayor Grenville Chappel presented the charity with a cheque for £1,624.60.

The group, which provides support and social activities to people who have had a stroke, meet twice a month and regularly take their members out on day trips.

In the coming months they will be visiting Newquay Zoo, the Princess Pavillion and the Flicka Foundation raffle, and the charity relies on charitable donations to fund such trips.

Mayor Chappel decided to support the charity last year, and donated funds gathered from an event held at the Greenbank Hotel, alongside other donations he had collected.

Brenda Wilkes, treasure of Falmouth Stroke Club, said: "Yesterday we found out the mayor was coming along, I knew we were his chosen charity but I didn't know how much he would be giving us.

"Its excellent as it goes towards our costs for running the charity such as running the bus for events and hiring the hall.

"We're all volunteers so we rely on funding like this.

"The club has been going for 15 years and it really helps people. For some this is the only outing they get."

Mayor Chappel said: "The money came from a ball at the Greenbank Hotel, and we had a charity auction with various prizes and a raffle with lots of prizes donated by companies.

"I tried to pick a charity that's Falmouth based, and I wanted the money raised to stay within Falmouth.

"It's a very worth charity, most of us know someone who's had a stroke and I don't think it gets the same support as other illnesses."