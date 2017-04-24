A Falmouth Army Cadet and Falmouth School Student will be taking the trip of a lifetime to Canada after being selected for a six week exchange programme this summer.

Lance Corporal Justine Pellew-Harvey was nominated months ago by Sergeant Major Metcalf of Falmouth Army Cadets to take part in the selection process for the Canadian Exchange 2017.

There were a number of hurdles and challenges set by the selection staff that LCpl Pellew-Harvey has had to cross over the past few months, and with hundreds of cadets applying for only 12 places competition was fierce.

Last week LCpl Pellew-Harvey attended the final selection process stage with the remaining 50 cadets from around the country, and this week it was announced that she had been selected as one of the lucky Canadian Exchange participants.

Each year Cadets Branch HQ Army Regional Command, in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Army Cadets (RCAC), organises and manages an international cadet exchange.Three groups of 13 UK Army Cadets will travel with their two adult instructors to three Canadian Cadet camps in New Brunswick, at Argonaut, Yukon Territory, at Whitehorse, and Alberta at Rocky Mountain.

The cadets will be fully integrated with hundreds of cadets from all over Canada and enjoy a challenging annual camp programme from early July to late August 2017

This is an all expenses paid trip to some of the most beautiful parts of Canada, and over six weeks the cadets will have the opportunity to experience white river rafting, horse back expeditions, mountain biking, shooting, survival training, kayaking, climbing and much more.