Penryn will be abuzz on Sunday for this year's May Day celebrations, which this year revolves around the theme of butterflies and bees.

The event will start at 10am on Glasney Field, the site of the old Glasney College, where the popular and energetic Bagas Crowd Folk band will lead a parade along the path through the Glasney valley and on to the May pole, situated on the Henge, otherwise known as Doorstep Green, under the viaduct. Once there, everyone will be invited to have a go at weaving the ribbons as they dance around the May pole.

Members of Penryn Buzz will be on the green with information on how people can help encourage and protect declining bee populations, as well as attracting more butterflies to gardens and open spaces.

The Cornish Beer Co will be showcasing their new brew, Revenant Pale Ale, and as well as food by Lea Parry-Harlow there will be the offer of a pie and a pint.

The Cornish Cup Cake Wench will be serving cake and everyone will have a chance to sit, relax and hear tales from the Penryn Storytellers.

There will also be fun and games including the return of 'poopla', tin can alley, coconut shy and duck racing on the river.

Pip Carlton-Barnes Glasney Green Space Regeneration Project secretary, said: "We are particularly excited this year as the young people and volunteers of Penryn’s Trei Art Club have been busy working on costumes, decorations and even learning to stilt walk for the day. It’s been a real pleasure popping in and seeing what they have been doing."

The event starts at 10am on April 30 at College Field, for more information go to the GGSRP Facebook at facebook.com/GGSRP