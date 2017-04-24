Parents of pupils from Mawnan School recently volunteered their time to help fix the school's adventure playground, making it safe for the children to enjoy.

Ten volunteers came forward following a plea for help from the school, and joined the Parent & Teacher Association for a morning of physical labour.

Between them they removed two rotten stages, a suspended bridge which had decomposed, and removed the bark at the base of a swing, enabling the installation of cheaper rubber mats.

Carole Trezise, who organised the event and is a member of the PTA , said that the area had never looked so good, and that the group were looking forward to the next stage of work on the area.

She said: "We were ten in total, and we managed to get it all done.

"There was a big stage and a smaller stage that have been removed, and the area has been made safe for the children.

"There was a suspension bridge which has also been removed.

"The ground at the base of the swing has been cleared of wooden bark. We needed 17lbs of bark to redo the area which we don't have the budget for, so we removed the bark ready for rubber mats to be put in.

"We haven't got the mats yet but we will be installing them in the coming months.

"It was very gracious of the volunteers to give up their time to help us, the dads don't usually get as involved as the mums so it was great that they got to meet each other and get involved.

"It's looking much better now, it's never looked this good before. We will be replacing the stage but don't know how we are going to do that yet.

"We need to get some one to build the new one, a parent has offered to draw the plans for us so that will be a starting point."