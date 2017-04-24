The driver of a car which crashed killing Falmouth teenager Sophie Taylor in January 2016 was told to slow down just before the collision occured, a court has heard.

Coree Lee Ammon, 19, of Longfield in Falmouth, was driving his black VW Golf with Miss Taylor in the back and her twin sister Aimee in the front passenger seat when it rolled and hit a tree on Castle Drive.

During the first day of Ammon's trial for causing death by dangerous driving at Truro Crown Court, a jury heard from prosecutor Philip Lee.

Mr Lee told the court that Ammon had said to police after the crash: "I was doing between 30mph and 35mph. I never go above 40mph on that road. I know what the road is like, it's scary."

The court also heard testimony from Miss Taylor's sister Aimee, both in the form of a video interview and from the witness box.

She said the two sisters had met Ammon just after midnight on January 3, 2016, and he had taken them to Ships and Castles Leisure Centre car park so they could have a go at driving his car.

Responding to questions from Mr Lee, she said she had been in the car with Ammon "about 14 times" and agreed that she never worried when she went with him.

After that, he drove around Pendennis Point with Aimee in the front while her sister sat in the back, watching videos of herself driving on her phone.

In the video, Aimee Taylor said: "We were driving along and he started speeding up. I don't know what speed he was going, I wasn't looking.

"I told him to slow down, and he wouldn't... he ignored me."

She told her interviewer: "At first I thought he was going to slow down, normally he's sensible. He didn't, he kept going fast: 40 to 45.

"He broke, so we were going a bit slower, but he still went around the corner and that's when we lost control."

Miss Taylor also told interviewers she thought Ammon had been going fast "to show off."

She said: "He had me and my sister in the car. He wasn't very popular.

"Sometimes he showed off."

She added: "If it was me and him going around the point like that he wouldn't have done it. If it was because my sister was in the car - I don't know."

The court heard that, following the accident, Aimee Taylor climbed past Ammon to get out of the car through the window of his door, which was uppermost in the car.

"As soon as it finished I opened my eyes and the first thing I saw was Sophie.

"Coree got out of the car and he had no trousers on. I don't know why."

Her sister wasn't making any noise, but she said she found a pulse, and then went to the roadside as she saw the lights of another car approaching.

A man from that car went to support Sophie, who was still in the car, suspended by her seatbelt. However as no-one had a telephone they were unable to call emergency services until a second car arrived shortly afterwards.

Lewis Pengelly, the man who went to help Sophie, said in a statement: "I stayed with her, comforting her, until an ambulance arrived."

He also said: "The driver of the crashed car was sat in the front passenger seat of my car, he seemed to be in shock.

"He didn't seem to be in the same place as everybody else."

Mr Pengelly's passenger Francis Lannow, said he "heard Aimee referring to the driver of the crashed car as an 'idiot. You were driving like an idiot.'"

Firefighters cut Sophie from her seatbelt and removed her from the vehicle, carrying out CPR along with police officers until paramedics arrived, but she was pronounced dead at around 2.21am.

Ammon has denied causing death by dangerous driving, although he has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

The trial continues.