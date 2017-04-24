Nearly 2,000 people descended on Trebah Gardens last weekend to take part in the annual Wildlife Day.

Held from 10.30am until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, guests were able to partake in a number of nature-themed activities.

Feadon Farm Wildlife & Education Centre brought an array of animals to the two-day event, including snakes, owls and hawks.

Cornwall Wildlife Trust were also present at the event and ran a series of workshops, including how to check bird boxes for chicks, wildlife walks and a 'bugs and mini beasts' walk.

A spokesperson from the sub-tropical gardens said: "We had animals from Feadon Farm and there were also stalls from those associated with Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

"The snakes were out and about, and there were activities throughout the day.

"It went down really well, all the people from Cornwall Wildlife Trust are volunteers so they were giving up their time to do it.

"This was our third year and it was the best, which is great"