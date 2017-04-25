Falmouth's marine police are asking for help in finding a boat which was stolen from Tregoniggie Industrial Estate over the weekend.

Falmouth Boat Watch, the officers who deal with marine crime in the area, are asking the public for help with finding a boat with a blue hull and a white top, which was stolen while on its trailer between 5.30pm on Friday, April 21, and 9.45ams on Saturday April 22.

The boat has the hull serial number PL BALT B8620404 imprinted on its transom, and was fitted with a 115hp Mercury outboard with the serial number 07479151.

Anyone with any information regarding this theft is asked to contact police and quote crime reference number CR/29906/17.

Falmouth Boat Watch is also urging boat owners to be vigilant after the occupants of a blue Peugeot 307 estate car were disturbed while parked in the gateway of Ponsharden park and ride gateway at 5.30am on Saturday morning.

On Twitter, the team wrote that the vehicle "fled but was found abandoned."

They added that "various marine items including a fuel tank and hose" were found.