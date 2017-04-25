Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC) has revealed it plans to open its new 47-berth small boat facility in Custom House Quay (CHQ) basin, this summer.

Following a thorough review of the CHQ basin scheme proposal, which received planning permission earlier this month, FHC’s board decided to proceed with the plan to provide these new facilities for local small boat owners.

The new pontoon facility will provide 47 new berths for vessels up to six metres long, with 21 berths for boats up to 2.5 metres wide and 26 berths for those up to two metres wide. It will also provide improved storage and operating arrangements for self-drive boats using the basin and a convenient dropping off point for small craft wishing to land passengers.

The board conducted an extensive review of the proposal giving consideration to an alternative scheme design for outside of the basin. This scheme was presented by local resident Shane Carr at an extraordinary meeting of FHC’s independent consultative committee.

Chair of FHC’s board, Carrie Gilmore, said: “We are pleased to announce that the board has decided to proceed with plans to provide much needed and convenient facilities for local boat owners in Custom House Quay basin.

“Following the request from Mr Carr to the board to consider an alternative small boat scheme we conducted a thorough review of our proposal. We approached this with open minds and fully considered the alternative proposal together with a report from the chair of the independent consultative committee and the views expressed by stakeholders at an extraordinary stakeholder meeting.

“With over 80 expressions of interest for the new Custom House Quay berths already we are confident the decision to proceed is the right one and will help ensure that the basin continues to be vibrant and well used, whilst meeting local demand. The board would like to thank all those that gave up their time to share their thoughts and attend the extraordinary meeting.”

For more information about the new facility visit falmouthhaven.co.uk.