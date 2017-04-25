The Liberal Democrat party has selected the current mayor of Truro to stand as a parliamentary candidate for the forthcoming general election.

Rob Nolan has been confirmed as the party's candidate to represent Truro and Falmouth in the election, which was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May last week.

Mr Nolan, who is currently standing for re-election in Truro Redannick ward for both the city council and Cornwall Council elections, said: "I'm very pleased to have been given the opportunity to fight the Truro and Falmouth seat for the general election. As a local businessman with a wife, Moyra who is a nurse working in the NHS, I feel keenly the effects of government policy."

Iain MacDonald, chair of Truro and Falmouth Liberal Democrats, added: "We're delighted to have such a strong local candidate in place so quickly - Rob is widely respected for his work on Cornwall Council and as mayor, and while nobody wanted this highly disruptive election, we're more than ready to take the fight to the Tories."

Local elections will take place on May 4, and Mr Nolan will be formally adopted by the party as parliamentary candidate on May 10, ahead of the general election on June 8.