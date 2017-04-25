Falmouth School has won its appeal to extend the opening times of its proposed all-weather sports pitch and has been awarded its costs, which will now be paid by Cornwall Council who acted "unreasonably" according to the planning inspector.

The council's planning committee imposed conditions on the school's approval for its new sports pitch which included that they should not be used after 8.30pm, Monday to Friday, when the floodlights should also be turned off.

The school appealed against this condition, wanting an extra 30 minutes, Monday to Friday. Planning inspector, Andrew Owen, has upheld that appeal, and also awarded the school its costs. With regards to the costs, he referred to the council's "unreasonable behaviour" which resulted in the school being faced with the unnecessary expense of going to appeal.

On the appeal itself, Mr Owen added: "I consider that the noise and glare resulting from the development being open a further 30 minutes on Monday to Friday would be within acceptable limits and would not unacceptably harm the living conditions of the occupiers of the properties opposite."

The school had argued that community use of the facility was key and had successfully applied for grant funding through the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund. The extended opening hours means this funding is safe and work is due to start soon on creating the artificial turf pitch and pavilion.

Jem Wallis, director of sport at Falmouth School, said: “We are really excited about what this development will bring to the school and community and can’t wait until it is open for business. The health agenda is increasingly being taken up by all age groups as people increasingly realise the importance of looking after themselves. Falmouth has a high demand but until now, very little opportunity for the community to access this sort of facility so its high time the town benefitted from such a development.

“Things are moving on apace now for the construction of the sports development at Falmouth School. Thanks to everyone for their continued support throughout the construction, these are really exciting times for the town. The views from the pitches are fantastic and the scale of these facilities is second to none in the county."

The sports hub will bring a full sized third generation artificial turf pitch with floodlighting facility and new grass pitches all alongside a sports pavilion with changing and gymnasium and fitness suite for the students at the school to use as well as community clubs and members of the public.

Work on the pitches on the old hospital site is now well underway. The pitches will be complete by the summer in line with the planning requirements for the housing on Union Corner that is currently also under construction.