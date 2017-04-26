A jury has begun its deliberations over whether a young Falmouth man who's car crashed killing a teenage girl is guilty of causing her death by dangerous driving.

Sophie Taylor was 16 in January last year when she died in the rear passenger seat of a black Volkswagen Golf driven by Coree Lee Ammon, 19, of Longfield in Falmouth.

Following two and a half days of evidence, Judge Simon Carr summed up the case this afternoon, before the jury was sent out to begin its deliberations.

Ammon denies causing deathby dangerous driving, but has pleaded gu8ilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

The jury was recalled just after 4pm, but having yet to reach a verdict, was dismissed unti tomorrow morning.

The trial continues.