A young Falmouth man whose car crashed killing a teenage girl has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sophie Taylor was 16 in January last year when she died in the rear passenger seat of a black Volkswagen Golf driven by Coree Lee Ammon, 19, of Longfield in Falmouth.

Following two and a half days of evidence, Judge Simon Carr summed up the case yesterday, and the jury was sent out to begin its deliberations.

After less than 24 hours the jury returned, confirming that they found Lee Ammon guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sentencing is expected later this afternoon.