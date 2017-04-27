A young man whose dangerous driving killed Falmouth teenager Sophie Taylor last January has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Coree Lee Ammon, 19, of Longfield, Falmouth, was found guilty by a jury at Truro Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving, rather than the lesser charge of death by careless driving.

Miss Taylor was killed when Ammon's car, in which she was a passenger, left the road at Pendennis Point while travelling at nearly 50 miles per hour and rolled.

The car struck fence posts, a tree branch three metres from the ground, and a granite post hit the rear offside door near where Miss Taylor sat. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In an impact statement read out to the court, Miss Taylor's mother Clare said: "Our loss is irrevocable, and any sentence is incomparable to the sorrow our family feels.

"Sophie was a very compassionate young woman and she wouldn't wish Coree to endure a long sentence."

She added that the family wouldn't gain any comfort from Ammon's family having to suffer "the pain we do."

Judge Simon Carr sentenced Ammon to 15 months imprisonment, and banned him from driving for two years, with an additional seven and a half month ban to include the time he will spend in prison.