A man from Mawnan Smith who had barely ridden a bike five months ago is about to embark on an epic cycle, to help raise money for charity.

Andrew Cobner, 59, happily admits that before November last year he had never ridden more than five miles, but soon he will be cycling from Lands End to John o' Groats.

As the president of the British Cattle Veterinary Association, who are celebrating their 50th year this year, he was roped into their latest charity drive, to raise money for Send a Cow.

Send a Cow support families and smallholders in six countries in East Africa, and to help raise money for them Andrew will be undertaking the massive journey, donning his Lycra and cycling roughly 950 miles.

The association aim to raise £50,000 for the charity, which supports families by providing livestock and advice, so they can be self sufficient.

For the past couple of months Andrew has been training hard, regularly cycling 70 miles in a day - inline with what he will have to do throughout the challenge.

But the most he has managed to do so far is two-days in a row, but as of May 7 Andrew will be cycling 70 miles a day for 14 days.

Andrew said: "Apparently day three is the hardest. For the first two days you are so full of adrenaline you don't really notice the ache, but on the third day fatigue sets in.

"The good news for me is that the hard part will be over by then, by that point I'll be cycling across Somerset which isn't nearly as hilly as Cornwall.

"Until November last year I had barely stepped foot on a bike. I would cycle from Penryn to Falmouth, but that was about it.

"I got roped into it when the association decided to raise money for Send a Cow, which is a charity I have supported for over 20 years.

"Someone else pitched the idea, and when I realised that we could visit veterinary practices along the way and get other people involved I realised we should do it.

"The only thing left to do was get me ready for the challenge.

"When I got to the stage where I knew I could cycle 20 miles I joined the Falmouth Wheelers and they have been just great.

"They told me where I was going wrong and gave me lots of pointers, so not only was I getting fitter but my form was improving too.

"I really noticed a massive difference.

"I've been cycling a lot, and regularly cycle 200 miles in a week.

"Not I'm starting to ease it off, as in the week leading up to it you are supposed to give your body a rest. Now I'm just cycling around 20 miles in a day.

"It will be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to it."

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BCVASendACowTheAndrewMadelHerd.