The A30 eastbound from Hayle to Camborne had to be closed yesterday, after a trailer overturned spilling potatoes all over the road.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident and only the vehicle towing the trailer, a 54 plate Land Rover Discovery, was damaged.

Police attended the scene and closed the eastbound carriageway, to allow recovery of the trailer and to clear all the potatoes into the lay by.