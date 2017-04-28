The A30 eastbound from Hayle to Camborne had to be closed yesterday, after a trailer overturned spilling potatoes all over the road.
Luckily no one was injured in the incident and only the vehicle towing the trailer, a 54 plate Land Rover Discovery, was damaged.
Police attended the scene and closed the eastbound carriageway, to allow recovery of the trailer and to clear all the potatoes into the lay by.
Comments
Why did the trailer overturn?
I have a chip on my shoulder about the danger of trailers :)
Last edited: 1:01pm Fri 28 Apr 17
Why did the trailer overturn?
I have a chip on my shoulder about the danger of trailers :)
Phew, lucky it didn't burst into flames, it could have been burnt to a crisp.
Phew, lucky it didn't burst into flames, it could have been burnt to a crisp.
Lol, best keep my 'eyes peeled' for dodgy trailers on the A30 :)
Last edited: 1:33pm Fri 28 Apr 17
Lol, best keep my 'eyes peeled' for dodgy trailers on the A30 :)
I'm glad it didn't rain , could have caused a big 'smash' too
I'm glad it didn't rain , could have caused a big 'smash' too
Perhaps they should have had high viz jackets on whilst on the road :)
Perhaps they should have had high viz jackets on whilst on the road :)
Half baked plan to be on the road in the first place if you ask me :)
Half baked plan to be on the road in the first place if you ask me :)
I wonder if the police were boiling mad about it all :)
I wonder if the police were boiling mad about it all :)
I hope the driver got a roasting for it :)
I hope the driver got a roasting for it :)