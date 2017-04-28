A Falmouth based charity is launching a recruitment drive, to find adventure-seeking military veterans for a round-Britain sailing expedition on a classic tall ship.

Turn to Starboard have begun searching for a new crew to follow in the footsteps of those who took part in last years event.

In the Round Britain Challenge 2016 the Spirit of Falmouth sailed anti-clockwise around the British isles, clocking up more than 2,000 nautical miles.

Now the charity is calling out for a new crew, with or without sailing experience, to join a second expedition - this time heading in the opposite direction.

A total of 21 veterans who have been affected by military operations, either physically or mentally, are being sought for the eight week voyage, setting sail on August 1.

Seven of the crew will sail for the complete journey, while 14 others will compete half of the challenging route.

The team will live, sleep and work on board the tall ship donated to the charity by The Prince's Trust.

At 92 feet, and weighing in at 88 tonnes, the vessel is as long as seven cars and weighs the equivalent of a blue whale.

Turn to Starboard was set up four years ago by former RAF leader and CEO, Shaun Pascoe.

To date the charity has helped hundreds of military personnel suffering with physical injuries or mental trauma by providing sailing courses and family sailing trips in a unique and supportive environment.

Shaun said: “Following the success of last year’s Round Britain Challenge, we are excited to announce that The Royal Foundation and International Paint have agreed to support a second expedition to sail a group of veterans, serving or retired and affected by military operations around the British isles.

"Once again the aim of the challenge is to help participants re-engage and reintegrate while raising awareness of the challenges veterans can face after leaving Service life.

“Since completing last year’s expedition, fifteen crew members have gone on to achieve Yachtmaster status or are close to gaining the coveted qualification.

"Our follow up research also found that the experience had a positive impact on participants lives and many are now engaged in another form of activity or employed.

“Sailing experience is not required as guidance will be given by our highly skilled crew in a fun, unique and supportive environment.

“So whether you, or someone you know, is interested in being part of once-in-a-lifetime expedition, please ask them to get in touch.”

To make an application or for more information call Ellen on 01326 314262 or email ellen@turntostarboard.co.uk.