Businesses across the South West are being urged to step up their cyber security after a recent report.

The report, released by the British Chambers of Commerce, identified that one in five businesses have been hit by a cyber-attack in the last 12 months.

CompTIA, a world-leading technology association, suggest that the majority of cyber attacks can be blamed on five main causes.

These are - social media use by staff, failure to understand new threats, carelessness towards security, lack of security expertise and failure of IT staff to follow procedures.

Sally Foard, head of Cornwall College Business, said: “The impact of a cyber-attack could be huge.

"There’s the time needed to fix your website and systems, a potential loss of customers, damage to your reputation plus disruption to business and productivity.

"It’s absolutely crucial that businesses are secure and can protect their data, relying on an IT provider may not be enough."

Cornwall College business is now offering a new cyber security workshop to businesses across Devon and Cornwall, starting in June.

The one day course is aimed at non-technical end-users of computers, mobile devices, networks and the internet.

It will enable delegates to use technology more securely and minimise digital risks.

Delegates can then progress onto a three-day course and then a Cyber Security Trailblazer Apprenticeship if they wish.

The course covers security compliance requirements, social engineering, security of devices, passwords, data protection, malware, wireless devices, browsing the web and emailing safely.

With the General Data Protection Regulation 2016 also coming into force in 2018, bringing with it potential fines of up to two million euros, there has never been a better time to ensure that staff are aware of technology-related risks, and know how to protect both themselves and their business.