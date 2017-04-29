The second day of the 28th World Pilot Gigs Championships is well underway on the Isles of Scilly.
Teams from Falmouth, Flushing and Mylor, and Coverack are among those taking part locally.
This afternoon has seen seeding in the ladies' races as: 1, Fowey; 2, Flushing and Mylor; 3, Looe; 4, Appledore.
With 138 crews in the ladies alone, the starting line up spanned almost 2km.
In the men's seedings it was: 1, Mount's Bay; 2, Falmouth; 3, Looe; 4, Salcombe.
The finals will take place tomorrow.
Last night in the veterans' races it was Caradon Gig Club once again taking the men's title.
