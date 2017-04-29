The​ second day of the ​28​th​​ ​World​ ​Pilot​ ​Gigs​ ​Championships​ ​is well underway​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Isles​ ​of​ ​Scilly​.

Teams from Falmouth, Flushing and Mylor, and Coverack are among those taking part locally.

This afternoon has seen seeding in the ladies' races as: 1, Fowey; 2, Flushing and Mylor; 3, Looe; 4, Appledore.

With 138 crews in the ladies alone, the starting line up spanned almost 2km.

In the men's seedings it was: 1, Mount's Bay; 2, Falmouth; 3, Looe; 4, Salcombe.

The finals will take place tomorrow.

Last night in the veterans' races it was Caradon Gig Club once again taking the men's title.