FALMOUTH Gig Club won the World Championship title for an incredible seventh time on the Isles of Scilly yesterday.

In choppy conditions they were challenged all the way by Looe, whom head coach Fergus Muller had identified as a dark horse before the event.

However, the men's A crew, rowing Black Rock, eventually showed their unerring fitness to pull away from Talisman, while Caradon's Ann Glanville came in third.

In the ladies' race, Caradon continued their dominance with victory over Troy, from Fowey.

